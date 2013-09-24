BRIEF-Bank of America to be delisted from TSE on May 1
* Says co's stock will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) on May 1
Sept 24 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Tuesday raised its underlying rating on Winter Springs, Florida's water and sewer refunding revenue debt to AA-minus from A-plus.
The outlook is stable.
The rating upgrade is due to improved financial metrics, including debt service coverage and liquidity position, S&P said.
* Says co's stock will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) on May 1
LONDON, March 30 European shares struggled for direction in early deals on Thursday as investors mulled implications of Britain formally beginning the process of leaving the European Union the day before.
KIEV, March 30 The International Monetary Fund executive board will meet on April 3 to decide whether to disburse a $1 billion aid tranche to Ukraine as part of its $17.5 billion bailout programme for the country, it said in a statement on Thursday.