(Adds background on company and RMBS volume)
By Joy Wiltermuth and Charles Williams
NEW YORK, June 4 (IFR) - WinWater Home Mortgage, a private
firm started last year by a former head of Deutsche Bank's
mortgage business, is rolling out its first private-label RMBS
next week.
The company has mandated JP Morgan and Bank of America to
sell its inaugural deal, a roughly US$250m prime jumbo
securitization.
The 144A transaction, called WIN 2014-1, will pool home
mortgages with an average 760 FICO score and 71% loan-to-value.
WinWater joins a handful of other non-bank issuers like
Redwood Trust and Shellpoint Partners that have bundled home
loans into privately issued bonds since the financial crisis.
It plans on becoming a regular issuer in the RMBS market.
Anilesh Ahuja, the chief executive officer of hedge fund
Premium Point Investments, started WinWater in 2013 to buy home
loans on the secondary market, a person familiar with the
platform told IFR.
Ahuja headed Deutsche Bank's RMBS business for four years
prior to the 2008 mortgage crisis. A call requesting comment was
not immediately returned.
A strong bank bid for home loans and the ongoing dominance
of Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae in the US mortgage market has kept
private RMBS issuance in check.
Roughly US$5bn in private RMBS has been issued this year, a
figure that also includes agency risk-sharing deals,
non-performing loan securitizations and prime jumbo
transactions, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Standard & Poor's expects volume to reach US$15m by
year-end, of which US$7.5bn is expected to pool prime jumbo
collateral.
Unlike Shellpoint, WinWater doesn't have a loan origination
arm but instead buys loans on the secondary market.
Investor conference calls start Thursday. S&P, Kroll Bond
Rating Agency and DBRS will be rating the deal.
(Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth and Charles Williams; Editing by
Marc Carnegie)