BRIEF-Manpasand Beverages March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit from ordinary activities after tax 313.4 million rupees versus profit 255.9 million rupees year ago
MUMBAI Nov 14 India's No. 3 software exporter, Wipro, expects revenue from Africa to rise to $30 million in the current fiscal year from $13 million last year, a top official said on Monday.
The company also expects to get some information technology contracts from the Indian government by March, Anand Sankaran, Wipro's business head for India, Middle-East and Africa, told Reuters on the sidelines of a World Economic Forum event in Mumbai.
<here> (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee)
* Says recommended final dividend at 30 pct for financial year ended 31st March, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: