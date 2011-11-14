MUMBAI Nov 14 India's No. 3 software exporter, Wipro, expects revenue from Africa to rise to $30 million in the current fiscal year from $13 million last year, a top official said on Monday.

The company also expects to get some information technology contracts from the Indian government by March, Anand Sankaran, Wipro's business head for India, Middle-East and Africa, told Reuters on the sidelines of a World Economic Forum event in Mumbai.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee)