Suresh Senapaty, Chief Financial Officer of Wipro Ltd., speaks during an industry conference in Kolkata August 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Profit margins at Wipro Ltd(WIPR.NS), India's No.3 software services provider, are expected to improve after it separates its non-IT businesses, the company's Chief Financial Officer Suresh Senapaty said on Thursday.

Earlier the company said it will fold all its non-IT businesses into a new company and focus exclusively on information technology, sparking a more than 3 percent rally in its shares in Mumbai. (Reporting By Harichandan Arakali in BANGALORE; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)