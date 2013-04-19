BRIEF-Essar Steel India flat steel production up 47 pct in FY 2016-17
April 19 Wipro Ltd, India's third-largest software services provider, reported a 16.7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, joining industry leader Tata Consultancy Services Ltd in reporting upbeat results this week.
Consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31 rose to 17.29 billion rupees ($320 million) from 14.81 billion rupees in the year-earlier period, Wipro said in a statement.
That compared with the 17 billion rupee average of 19 brokerage estimates on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Markets are closed in India on Friday for a public holiday.
Wipro's customers include Citigroup Inc and Apple Inc. ($1 = 54.0750 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
MUMBAI, April 4 The overseas arm of India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp has submitted a revised plan to develop the giant Farzad B gas block in Iran, including a commitment to spend more than $3 billion, a senior executive said on Tuesday.
LONDON, April 4 The muted start to the second quarter continued on Tuesday as European shares edged up, helped by gains in oil-related stocks and miners, though weakness in the autos sector weighed.