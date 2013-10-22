BRIEF-Singapore Exchange and Tullett Prebon launch LNG spot index for Dubai, Kuwait and India region
* Sgx And Tullett Prebon Launch Lng Spot Index For Dubai, Kuwait And India Region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Oct 22 Wipro Ltd, India's third-largest IT services exporter, beat analyst estimates with a 28.5 percent rise in quarterly profit thanks to higher spending by its biggest clients.
Wipro said revenue in its main IT services business in the three months to Dec. 31 will grow in a range of 1.8-3.6 percent in dollar terms from the previous quarter, up slightly from an analyst estimate of 1.5-3.5 percent.
Consolidated net profit for the three months ended Sept. 30 rose to 19.32 billion rupees ($314.15 million) from 15.04 billion rupees a year earlier, Wipro said in a statement after the close of markets on Tuesday.
That compares with the 18.6 billion rupee mean estimate of 29 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Wipro said revenue at its 10 biggest customers rose by 4.1 percent from the previous quarter, faster than its overall IT services sales growth of 2.7 percent.
Rivals Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd also beat analyst estimates for September quarter profits, whereas profit at Infosys Ltd was pulled down by a one-off provision.
Shares of Wipro ended 1.7 percent higher at 514.80 rupees ahead of the results.
* Shell India unit head says aims to double Hazira LNG plant capacity to 10 mln t/ year Further company coverage:
March 31 India's broader NSE index ended steady on Friday as investors booked profits, but posted its third consecutive monthly gain as well as the best quarter in almost three years.