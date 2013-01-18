BRIEF-TVS Motor Co May total sales up around 16 pct
* Says May total sales of 282,007 vehicles versus 243,783 vehicles last year
BANGALORE Jan 18 Wipro Ltd, India's No.3 software services provider, sees a strong deal pipeline for its services, Suresh Senapaty, its chief financial officer, said on Friday.
Earlier, the company reported an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit, although shares fell on worries the company's IT business did not perform as well as expected.
* Monthly domestic sales of 11,278 units in May 2017 against 9,954 units in corresponding month last year