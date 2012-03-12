US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
MUMBAI, March 12 Azim Premji Trust, which owns a majority stake in India's Wipro Ltd, plans to sell up to 35 million shares of the country's No. 3 software exporter in market deals to finance the education activities of its non-profit arm.
The share sale is valued at about 15.32 billion rupees ($306 million) at Wipro's Monday market close price of 437.75 rupees.
(41=50 rupees) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
