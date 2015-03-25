By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
| MUMBAI, March 25
MUMBAI, March 25 India's third-largest IT
services exporter Wipro is setting up a "commando
force" unit next month that will target clients seeking to speed
up automation and do more business online, an executive told
Reuters.
Rajan Kohli, who will head the newly formed Wipro Digital
business, said the unit aimed to generate $1 billion in annual
revenue within three years, which would make it one of the
company's top sources of revenue.
"We believe there is a lot of opportunity and a lot of money
that our clients can save and that we can make," Kohli, the
former head of Wipro's financial services unit, said in an
telephone interview from the company's Bengaluru headquarters.
After decades of low-margin work including server
maintenance, India's $150 billion IT services industry is
looking towards artificial intelligence, cloud solutions and
other more sophisticated digital services for
growth.
Industry advisory Offshore Insights estimates automation and
artificial intelligence work will grow to 25 to 30 percent of
India's IT outsourcing market by 2020 from less than 5 percent
now. The entire sector is expected to double in value to $300
billion by then, the national industry association says.
Wipro's digital unit follows similar shift in focus towards
digitisation by larger rivals Tata Consultancy Services
and Infosys Ltd.
Kohli said the unit aimed to have the look and feel of a
Silicon Valley start-up, from a relaxed dress code for employees
to faster service for clients. The number of employees will also
be lower than in more traditional units.
"This unit is like a commando force. You don't need an army
for this," he said. Initially, most hires come from start-ups
and select technology units of bigger firms, he added.
Indian IT services firms have typically hired large numbers
of new graduates to show clients they have enough employees to
finish projects quickly. By contrast, global tech firms such as
Google Inc hire far fewer people, but usually pay better.
Kohli said the unit's staff would be based in places
including New York, London, San Francisco, as well as
headquarters, because clients often prefer proximity.
"It is an environment where clients need outcome in 4-6
weeks. Traditionally you need 6 weeks to provide people," he
said. "In the digital world, people don't work in silos."
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)