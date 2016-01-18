BRIEF-India's PNB Gilts March-qtr profit from cont ops rises
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago
MUMBAI Jan 18 Wipro Ltd, India's third-largest software services exporter, reported third-quarter profit in line with analysts' estimates.
Revenue from its IT services business rose 9 percent to $1.86 billion and the company said it expected this segment's revenue to come in between $1.88 billion and $1.91 billion for the fourth quarter ended March.
Wipro's net profit for the third quarter ended Dec. 31 was 22.34 billion rupees ($330.2 million), compared with 21.93 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts expected a profit of 22.23 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 67.6500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago