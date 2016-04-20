BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
MUMBAI, April 20 Wipro Ltd, India's third-largest software services exporter, posted a 1.6 percent fall in net profit for its fourth-fiscal quarter, missing analysts' expectations.
Wipro results follow estimate-beating earnings by larger rivals Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd .
The Bengaluru-based company reported a consolidated net profit of 22.35 billion rupees ($337.6 million) for the Jan-March period, compared to 22.72 billion rupees a year earlier.
Analyst on average were expecting the company to report 23.43 billion rupees in profit for the three-month period, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The company separately approved a share buyback for 25 billion rupees.
($1 = 66.2100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Rishika Sadam; writing by Himank Sharma; Editing by Keith Weir)
