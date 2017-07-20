FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
India's Wipro beats Q1 consolidated profit estimates
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Power Sector
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Movie Review
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
Asia
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 20, 2017 / 11:45 AM / a day ago

India's Wipro beats Q1 consolidated profit estimates

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd, India's third-largest software services exporter, posted a 1.2 percent rise in first-quarter consolidated profit helped by higher revenue from banking, financial services and insurance segment.

Consolidated profit rose to 20.83 billion rupees ($323.35 million) for the three months to June 30, Wipro said in a statement.

Analysts had expected a profit of 20.29 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company reported consolidated revenue of 136.26 billion rupees, while revenue from its core IT services came in at 130.26 billion rupees.

Wipro said it expected revenue from its IT services business to be in the range of $1.96 billion to $2 billion for the quarter ending on September 30.

$1 = 64.4200 Indian rupees Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

