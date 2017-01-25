BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 2.93 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
MUMBAI Jan 25 Wipro Ltd, India's third-largest software services exporter, reported a 5.6 percent fell in third-quarter consolidated net profit as employee costs and technical fees rose.
Profit fell to 21.09 billion rupees ($309.56 million) for the three months to Dec. 31, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
That topped the 20.87 billion rupees expected by analysts, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Revenue rose 6.3 percent to 137.65 billion rupees.
($1 = 68.1300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; editing by Jason Neely)
May 29 Frank Deford, who as a journalist for Sports Illustrated was known as a master of long-form storytelling and as a regular commentator for National Public Radio brought sports to life for many listeners with only a passing interest in athletics, has died at age 78, his wife said on Monday.