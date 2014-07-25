GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
MUMBAI, July 25 Shares in Wipro Ltd India's third-biggest IT services exporter, plunged 8.12 percent at the pre-open after the IT outsourcer's April-June quarter earnings missed estimates.
Wipro posted a 29.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, slightly lagging estimates, on the back of higher spending by overseas clients.
For the quarter ended June 30, consolidated net profit was 21.03 billion rupees, compared with 16.23 billion rupees in the year-ago quarter.
Analysts were expecting the company to earn 21.24 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters estimates. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)
May 1 Gold fell on Monday after the dollar edged up as U.S. congressional negotiators hammered out a deal on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through September. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,264.06 per ounce, as of 0236 GMT. * Gold, last week, saw its biggest weekly percentage fall since the week of March 10, ending about 1.2 percent lower. * U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,265.20 an ounce.