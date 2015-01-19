MUMBAI Jan 19 Shares of India's Wipro Ltd gained 6.5 percent on Monday after the country's third-largest IT services exporter on Friday reported better-than-expected growth in December-quarter net profit.

There were widespread expectations that Wipro would post weak earnings after rival Tata Consultancy Services' December-quarter revenue from its energy vertical fell 2.3 percent in dollar terms.

Attractive valuations also helped Wipro shares, investors said. Wipro trades at 14.5 times of one-year forward earnings compared with 17.7 times of rivals, as per Thomson Reuters Eikon data. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)