MUMBAI/ BENGALURU, July 23 Higher IT spending by
global clients helped Indian software company Wipro to
post quarterly profit broadly in line with forecasts, the
company said on Thursday.
India's third-biggest software services exporter reported a
4 percent rise in net profit for its first quarter to June 30.
Profit was 21.9 billion indian rupees ($343.8 million), compared
with 21.03 billion rupees in the same period last year.
Analysts, on average expected a profit of 21.83 billion
rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Total revenue rose 10 percent to 123.71 billion rupees, with
the company taking on 36 new clients.
($1 = 63.7800 Indian rupees)
