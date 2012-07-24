BANGALORE, July 24 Wipro Ltd, India's No. 3 software services exporter, said it raised wages for its employees in India by 8 percent and for its overseas employees by 2-3 percent effective June 1.

Earlier on Tuesday, the company forecast subdued IT services sales for the current quarter after posting an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit that met market expectations on growth in outsourcing work. (Reporting By Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Jijo Jacob; )