MUMBAI, March 14 A trust controlled by Wipro's billionaire founder Azim Premji raised 7.5 billion rupees ($150 million) by selling 17.8 million shares through a newly approved share auction process, the trust said in a statement on Wednesday.

Proceeds from the share sale will be used to finance the education activities of the Azim Premji Foundation, a non-profit unit set up by Premji to improve the quality of education in the country, Wipro said on Monday. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Aditi Shah; Editing by David Holmes)