MUMBAI, April 22 Shares in India's Wipro Ltd , India's third-largest software services provider, fell 6.2 percent in pre-open trade after it gave weaker-than-expected quarterly sales forecast on Friday.

Wipro joined No. 2 player Infosys Ltd in delivering tepid revenue outlook, citing a delay in the closure of deals.

Wipro also reported a 16.7 percent rise in quarterly profit to 17.29 billion rupees ($320 million) on Friday. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)