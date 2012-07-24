BUZZ-India's Cadila Healthcare hits record high on US FDA approval
** Cadila Healthcare shares rise as much as 9.9 pct to record high
MUMBAI, July 24 Wipro Ltd shares fell 1 percent on Tuesday after India's no. 3 software services exporter forecast subdued IT services sales for the current quarter.
Wipro said earlier consolidated net profit rose to 15.80 billion rupees ($282.55 million) for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30 from 13.35 billion rupees a year earlier, meeting forecasts. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
** Cadila Healthcare shares rise as much as 9.9 pct to record high
** Vivimed Labs' shares surge as much as 6.7 pct in biggest intraday pct gain in over a week