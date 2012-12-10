MUMBAI Dec 10 Wipro Ltd, India's No.3 software services provider, gained 2.5 percent in pre-open trade after the company in a statement on Sunday said it would acquire L.D. Waxson Group, a Singapore-based consumer goods company, in an all-cash deal worth about $144 million.

Dealers also attribute gains to reports in the Economic Times newspaper that Wipro has bagged a $200-million (10.9 billion rupees) technology service contract in Europe, citing a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

