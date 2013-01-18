Jan 18 Shares in India's No.3 software services provider Wipro Ltd fell as much as 5 percent, with traders saying the performance of the company's core IT services segment was not as strong as expected.

Earlier on Friday, Wipro posted an 18 percent gain in third-quarter net profit, with its IT business revenue rising 2.4 percent from the September quarter to $1.577 billion and meeting its own guidance of 1.2 to 3.5 percent.

However, IT business volumes, or the billable hours, fell 1 percent from the previous quarter, according to company data.

At 0400 GMT, Wipro was down 3 percent to 417.50 rupees. Ahead of the results, the shares had risen about 9 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Ryan Woo)