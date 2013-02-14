MUMBAI Shares in software service exporter Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS) ended with losses of 3.3 percent while while power equipment maker Siemens Ltd (SIEM.NS) fell 4.7 percent on Thursday after India Index Services & Products Ltd said both companies would be removed from the Nifty on April 1.

India Index Services & Products announced the exclusion in a statement on Wednesday, adding private sector lender IndusInd Bank Ltd (INBK.NS) and iron ore producer NMDC Ltd (NMDC.NS) would be included in the Nifty index in their place.

However, NMDC shares ended up 1.2 percent while IndusInd rose 0.15 percent.

