Japan Feb current account surplus 2.8 trillion yen, beats forecast
TOKYO Japan's current account surplus stood at 2.81 trillion yen ($25.26 billion) in February, finance ministry data showed on Monday, the biggest surplus since March 2016.
Reuters Market Eye - Indian software services exporter Wipro Ltd(WIPR.NS) will replace Reliance Infrastructure Ltd(RLIN.NS) in the National Stock Exchange's 50-stock Nifty effective September 27, the NSE said in a statement on Tuesday.
Wipro had been excluded from the NSE index from April 1.
"A corporate action like our demerger of a listed company would generally result in a short term withdrawal of the scrip from the index as it has been happening in the past where such corporate action had been initiated," Wipro had said in a statement in Feburary.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
TOKYO Japan's current account surplus stood at 2.81 trillion yen ($25.26 billion) in February, finance ministry data showed on Monday, the biggest surplus since March 2016.
SCARBOROUGH SHOAL, South China Sea Far out in the South China Sea, where dark blue meets bright turquoise, a miles-long row of fishing boats anchor near Scarborough Shoal, backed by a small armada of coastguard projecting China's power in Asia's most disputed waters.