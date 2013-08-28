The Wipro campus is seen in Bangalore June 23, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Indian software services exporter Wipro Ltd(WIPR.NS) will replace Reliance Infrastructure Ltd(RLIN.NS) in the National Stock Exchange's 50-stock Nifty effective September 27, the NSE said in a statement on Tuesday.

Wipro had been excluded from the NSE index from April 1.

"A corporate action like our demerger of a listed company would generally result in a short term withdrawal of the scrip from the index as it has been happening in the past where such corporate action had been initiated," Wipro had said in a statement in Feburary.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)