Obama sing Christmas carols during a taping of the Christmas in Washington television benefit program at the National Building Museum in Washington December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama mixed the Christmas spirit and the X-Men movies on Sunday at a taping of a holiday show that included performances from a host of stars from Sheryl Crow to the Backstreet Boys.

Obama, his wife Michelle and daughters Sasha and Malia attended the taping of "Christmas in Washington," an annual concert that benefits the Children's National Medical Center. The show is to air on television network TNT on December 20.

With Hugh Jackman playing the host of the program, Obama could not resist connecting the actor to the Wolverine character he has played in the X-Men movies.

"I want to thank our host Hugh Jackman for keeping our safety in mind by leaving Wolverine's claws at home," he said.

"It can't be easy to wrap presents with those things; good for carving up roast beast though," Obama said.

The show's lineup included performances of holiday favorites by the Backstreet Boys, singers Sheryl Crow and Janelle Monae, and actress Anna Kendrick. (Reporting By Steve Holland; editing by Christopher Wilson)