* 230 mln euro deal financed by own capital, bank loans
* Includes 60 pct of pre-paid cash-card issuer GI Technology
* Wirecard to take over more than 900 staff, mainly in India
(Adds detail on businesses being acquired)
FRANKFURT, Oct 27 German payments company
Wirecard has agreed to buy the payments business of
Great Indian Retail Group, a major southeast Asian electronic
payment and e-commerce business.
Munich-based Wirecard, one of Europe's leading
online-payment service providers, will pay 230 million euros
($254 million) in cash, financed by its own capital and
committed bank loans, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
The deal includes 60 percent of the shares of GI Technology,
part of Great Indian Retail Group and an issuer of prepaid
cash-card, mobile-wallet and remittance technology.
GI Technology provides hundreds of thousands of Indians
without bank accounts the ability to use cash for online
payments or money remittance. Its cash cards can be topped up at
banks, local stores or by mobile phone.
Wirecard will take over more than 900 staff in India, the
Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia as part of the deal, which
includes the iCashcard, Smartshop, StarGlobal and Commerce
Payment brands.
The businesses it is buying are expected to achieve earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of
more than 7 million euros this year and up to 18 million euros
next year after integration costs, Wirecard said.
Sales are seen at 45 million euros this year, rising to more
than 75 million in 2016.
Wirecard had been reported to be in the running to buy
British payments processing company Worldpay,, which
instead went public this month in a London listing that valued
the business at $7.4 billion.
Shares in Wirecard, which has a market capitalisation of
about 5.54 billion euros, were down 0.6 percent at 44.76 euros,
broadly in line with Germany's Tecdax index.
($1 = 0.9046 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Goodman)