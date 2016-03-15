* Wirecard under attack by previously unknown research firm
* Key allegation relates to 2010 U.S. money laundering probe
* Shares down sharply since Feb. 24 report
* CEO says charges are "baseless" and "false conclusions"
By Eric Auchard, Jörn Poltz and Alasdair Pal
FRANKFURT/MUNICH/LONDON, March 15 German payment
processor Wirecard is the victim of "baseless"
allegations by a previously unknown research firm that has
dredged up long-discredited claims of financial fraud, its chief
executive said in his first media interview on the subject.
Zatarra Research, which popped up on the web only shortly
before launching attacks on Wirecard, has made repeated
accusations via Twitter and in commentaries that expand on an
initial report, released on Feb. 24, that caused Wirecard shares
to tumble by 25 percent.
Zatarra said in the report that it aims to profit from a
fall in the stock, which some UK and U.S. hedge funds have also
been short-selling.
"We have investigated all allegations. Every single point is
wrong. These are baseless," Wirecard Chief Executive Markus
Braun told Reuters.
In response to his comments, the research firm said:
"Zatarra is confident in its findings."
From its base near Munich, Wirecard processes payments for
21,000 retailers and online merchants worldwide. It has a
market capitalisation of around 4.3 billion euros ($4.8
billion). The company and its Wirecard Bank unit are regulated
by German financial authorities, and auditors have endorsed its
accounts.
Nonetheless, it is one of the most heavily shorted companies
in the pan-European Stoxx 600 index, according to
Markit data.
Shorting enables traders to make money by borrowing shares,
selling them and buying them back at a lower price. German
financial regulator BaFin said it has opened an investigation
into Zatarra for possible market manipulation.
Zatarra says it has unearthed new evidence that it says
links Wirecard to money laundering of betting proceeds from
offshore poker sites back into the United States, where online
gambling is illegal. This was one of the central charges in
Zatarra's Feb. 24 report, which runs to 101 pages..
Zatarra asserts that a British subsidiary of Wirecard, known
as Wire Card UK Limited, is the missing link the U.S. Secret
Service may have been unaware of during a 2010 probe of shell
companies linked to the poker money laundering scheme. The
Secret Service investigates currency fraud in the United States.
Michael Schuett, a German national living in Florida, later
pleaded guilty to transferring $70 million in poker profits to
23,000 people from 2007 to 2010 via shell companies connected to
British-based Bluetool Ltd. Schuett could not be reached for
comment at addresses in Florida and in Germany.
Bluetool was at the centre of the Secret Service
investigation, according to Zatarra, which also said it shared
certain shareholders with Wire Card UK.
Filings at Companies House, the UK corporate registrar, show
that entities called Fermoya Ltd and B.M.I.E. Ltd were
shareholders in both Wire Card UK and Bluetool.
British Virgin Islands-based Fermoya and Wickford,
Essex-based B.M.I.E. were shareholders to dozens of companies
associated with U.S. online poker players, but based in County
Durham in the north of England, according to Zatarra.
Reuters could not confirm the poker connections but the
cross share-holdings are a matter of public record in Companies
House filings. Simon Peter Dowson, listed as a director at a
variety of these companies as well as Wire Card UK, could not be
reached for comment.
"FALSE CONCLUSIONS"
In 2010, Wirecard had strenuously denied any connection to
fraud and said its banking arm was simply the unwitting sender
of payments on behalf of a customer. The stock recovered within
two months. The shares have risen by around six-fold since then.
After Zatarra linked Wire Card UK Ltd to its German parent
three weeks ago, Wirecard at first denied any connection to the
unit in conversations with analysts. Then it reversed course to
acknowledge one former officer set up the subsidiary in 2006.
Ruediger Trautmann, Wirecard's chief operating officer from 2005
to 2010, declined to comment for this story.
"Despite the company claiming the entire contents of our
report are incorrect, they have already admitted they
incorporated Wire Card UK," Zatarra told Reuters.
Braun said Wire Card UK was an inactive shell company set up
during negotiations for an acquisition Wirecard ended up not
pursuing. It was never operational before it was dissolved in
2010, Braun told Reuters, adding that "because we never
ultimately needed the company, we were never shareholders".
Incorporation documents filed with Companies House show
Wirecard set up the unit in 2006 and dissolved it in 2010.
Reuters couldn't independently confirm what target Wirecard was
pursuing at the time.
"Everything is based on insinuations and false conclusions
that are obscured by the complexity of the allegations" Braun
said in response to Zatarra's latest allegation. "Old matters
are being exhumed that were wrong to begin with."
Braun said the company was taking legal action to stop the
attacks on its reputation, but declined to be more specific.
He added that only 7 percent of his company's revenue comes
from gambling and that "we work exclusively with regulated
providers that comply with the local law and the requirements of
Visa and MasterCard."
Zatarra's website says it is "a boutique firm of investment
professionals, analysts and forensic researchers", but does not
name any of its members. Reuters was able to speak with two of
its representatives via European mobile phone numbers but they
did not reveal their identity.
After the Feb. 24 plunge, Wirecard quickly recovered half
its losses, only to begin losing ground again. It is now trading
20 percent below where it stood before Zatarra's attacks began.
A source familiar with the BaFin inquiry told Reuters it was
focused on Zatarra, and did not involve any special
investigation of Wirecard itself. BaFin had previously said it
was investigating possible insider trading.
Zatarra said it is in dialogue with the U.S. Secret Service
over its report, along with other regulatory and whistle-blowing
agencies it declined to name. It said it received no response
from BaFin after contacting it with its findings.
"We believe there is sufficient evidence that BaFin should
be investigating," Zatarra told Reuters by email.
A spokesman for the U.S. Secret Service said the agency does
not comment on investigations.
($1 = 0.9010 euros)
(Additional reporting by Andreas Kroener in Frankfurt; Editing
by Mark Trevelyan and David Clarke)