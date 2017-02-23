MUNICH Feb 23 Munich prosecutors are
investigating several suspects in connection with trades in
shares in German payment processor Wirecard, the
prosecutor's office said on Thursday.
The investigation was launched last May in response to a
complaint by German financial watchdog Bafin, a spokesman for
the prosecutor's office said. The investigation does not target
Wirecard itself, he added.
Wirecard's stock took a battering from short-sellers early
last year after previously unknown Zatarra Research accused the
German company of misleading accounting and fraud, charges that
the company has strongly denied.
