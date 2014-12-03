Fitch Maintains Allied World on Rating Watch Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings maintains Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd (Allied World) and its operating subsidiaries on Rating Watch Negative. Today's rating action follows an updated analysis by Fitch of Allied World, concurrent with a credit quality review of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (Fairfax) the Canada based financial services group. Fitch expects to downgrade Allied World's ratings by one notch upo