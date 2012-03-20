HELSINKI, March 20 Within a year cellphones will
be able to use operators' WiFi hotspots without cumbersome
logging-in procedures, giving consumers faster access to the
Internet on the go, a new industry initiative promised on
Tuesday.
The initiative from two industry groups - mobile industry
lobby the GSM Association and the Wireless Broadband Alliance -
aims to provide technical and commercial solutions for WiFi
roaming, which would also ease the traffic load on operators'
already crowded networks.
WiFi roaming will allow mobile devices to connect seamlessly
to a hotspot using a SIM card for authentication, and it enables
mobile operators to identify users securely.
"In the long-term vision consumers don't care about what
they are connected to," said Dan Warren, technology director at
the GSMA.
The industry groups said the first carriers would start to
use the new technologies within 12 months, while it would likely
take 2-3 years for this to become widespread.
More advanced operators can upgrade their WiFi networks with
just a software upgrade, while others will need to change
hotspots or servers to enable cellphones to use their networks.