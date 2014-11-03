By Marina Lopes
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 3 Verizon Communications
and AT&T Inc expect to be able to transmit wireless voice
calls between the two carriers over high-speed data networks by
2015, the companies said on Monday.
The technology is expected to improve the quality of calls
and allow for video calling and voicemail.
The calls would be transmitted using a technology known as
Voice over LTE, which repackages voice calls as data and
transmits them over carriers' high-speed data networks.
Carriers currently transmit most voice calls on older 2G
networks, while data is sent through high-speed 4G networks.
"Interoperability among all VoLTE providers takes
connectivity to the next level with HD quality voice and
additional features that customers want," Tony Melone, chief
technology officer at Verizon, said in a statement.
AT&T and T-Mobile began rolling out Voice over LTE in select
cities earlier this year. Verizon announced a nationwide launch
in September, but customers cannot yet call subscribers on other
networks using the technology.
The technology could also allow customers to purchase
devices that are not bound to a particular carrier and can
easily be transferred to a different network.
"Customers expect to be able to connect anywhere, anytime -
and as LTE technology continues to evolve, it's imperative that
we provide a seamless experience between carriers," Krish
Prabhu, president, AT&T Labs and AT&T chief technology officer,
said in a statement.
For wireless carriers, Voice over LTE will help them to use
their network resources more efficiently by allowing them to
dump old voice network infrastructure and free up wireless
spectrum currently used for voice calls.
