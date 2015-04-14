(Add quotes, valuation details)
WARSAW, April 14 Polish online media group
Wirtualna Polska Holding (WP Holding) set the maximum price in
its initial public offering (IPO) at 37 zlotys per share,
potentially valuing the owner of Poland's largest web portal at
more than 1 billion zlotys ($263 million).
The company plans to debut on the Warsaw exchange in May and
expects to raise 80-100 million zlotys from the sale of new
shares, 50-80 million of which is to be spent on takeovers.
The offer consists of up to 14.82 million shares in total,
including up to 8.97 million new ones. The number and price of
the shares will be published by April 24.
"After the debut we will remain the company's biggest
shareholder, further supporting its development," Krzysztof
Krawczyk, managing partner at Innova Capital told a news
conference.
Innova Capital, which owns 67.1 percent of Wirtualna Polska
Holding said it will sell up to 23.5 percent of its holding in
the IPO.
Innova's Grupa O2 bought Wirtualna Polska from Poland's top
telecoms operator, Orange Polska, more than a year ago
for 383 million zlotys.
Since then, Wirtualna Polska has acquired new web services
and expanded its e-commerce foothold, helping its portal Wp.pl
beat Onet.pl, a unit of Germany's Axel Springer to
the market-leader spot.
"The WP Group's objective is to become a partner of choice,
a natural and the main medium of information and cultural and
entertainment centre in Poland. Acquisitions help us achieve
this strategic goal," Jacek Swiderski, the chief executive
officer at Wirtualna Polska said.
Retail investors can subscribe for the shares from April 15
until April 22 and institutional investors from April 24 until
April 28.
UniCredit's Pekao Investment Banking and UniCredit Bank in
London are the IPO's global coordinators and bookrunners, with
help from the brokerages of local lenders PKO BP and
mBank.
($1 = 3.7946 zlotys)
($1 = 3.7984 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko;
Editing by Louise Heavens)