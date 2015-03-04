(Adds source comment)
WARSAW, March 4 Poland's biggest web portal
Wp.pl is planning a stock market listing in Warsaw in
the coming months, a source close to the process told Reuters on
Wednesday.
The Puls Biznesu newspaper earlier quoted sources as saying
Wp.pl had filed a prospectus with the regulator for an initial
public offering (IPO) worth around 300 million zlotys ($80
million).
"The IPO is to consist of both existing and new shares," the
source said. "The detailed timeline should be drawn within
weeks, after investor meetings. The IPO is the base scenario. If
it takes place, it will happen before the end of the second
quarter."
Neither Wp.pl nor venture fund Innova Capital, which
controls the group, was immediately available for comment.
Innova's Grupa O2 bought Wp.pl from Poland's No.1 telecoms
operator Orange Polska over a year ago for 383 million
zlotys. Another local venture fund, MCI Management,
owns a fifth of Grupa O2.
Wp.pl, which drew almost 10 million users in December last
year, competes for market's dominance with German media group
Axel Springer's Polish unit Onet.pl.
The IPO is to be conducted by UniCredit's Pekao
Investment Banking, Puls Biznesu said.
($1 = 3.7480 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski and
Mark Potter)