WARSAW, March 10 Poland's biggest web portal Wirtualna Polska (Wp.pl) is potentially worth more than 1 billion zlotys ($262 million), one of its shareholders, MCI Management, said in a presentation on Tuesday.

A source close to the matter told Reuters earlier this month that Wp.pl was planning a stock market listing in Warsaw in the coming months.

Innova's Grupa O2 bought Wp.pl from Poland's No.1 telecoms operator Orange Polska over a year ago for 383 million zlotys. MCI Management MCI.WA, owns a fifth of Grupa O2.

($1 = 3.8221 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Potter)