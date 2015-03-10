MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's DSI slumps on more write-offs, oil below $50 sours sentiment
* Arabtec at 14-mnth on potential 722 mn dirhams further write-off
WARSAW, March 10 Poland's biggest web portal Wirtualna Polska (Wp.pl) is potentially worth more than 1 billion zlotys ($262 million), one of its shareholders, MCI Management, said in a presentation on Tuesday.
A source close to the matter told Reuters earlier this month that Wp.pl was planning a stock market listing in Warsaw in the coming months.
Innova's Grupa O2 bought Wp.pl from Poland's No.1 telecoms operator Orange Polska over a year ago for 383 million zlotys. MCI Management MCI.WA, owns a fifth of Grupa O2.
($1 = 3.8221 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Arabtec at 14-mnth on potential 722 mn dirhams further write-off
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.