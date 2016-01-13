Jan 13 A convicted killer in Wisconsin whose
legal troubles were dramatized in the television documentary
"Making a Murderer" filed motions in the state's appeals court
asking to be released on bond, saying he was denied his right to
a fair trial.
Steven Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, are serving
life sentences in the 2005 killing of freelance photographer
Teresa Halbach, who was found outside Avery's home in Manitowoc
County, Wisconsin.
"Making a Murderer," a 10-episode documentary on the Netflix
streaming service, questioned the handling of the case
and the motivation of Manitowoc County law enforcement
officials. The documentary has prompted public outrage and calls
for Avery's exoneration, including online petitions to Wisconsin
Governor Scott Walker with more than 300,000 signatures.
Avery filed a notice of appeal last month with the Wisconsin
Court of Appeals. In the most recent motions, received by the
court on Monday, Avery said officials conducted improper
searches.
"Evidence seized or used at trial is clearly 'fruit of the
poisonous tree,'" Avery maintained, using a legal expression
referring to evidence obtained in an improper search.
He also said in his motions that his attorney did not
adequately defend him and that a juror bullied others on the
panel into a guilty vote.
In an earlier, unrelated case, Avery was convicted of rape
and sent to prison in 1985; he served 18 years before DNA
evidence exonerated him.
In 2004, he filed a $36 million federal civil rights lawsuit
against Manitowoc County, as well as its former sheriff and
district attorney. That case was settled in 2006 for about
$400,000, according to court documents.
A year after he filed the lawsuit, Avery and Brendan Dassey
were accused of killing Halbach. They were convicted in 2007 in
Manitowoc and sentenced to life in prison.
The documentary suggests authorities planted evidence, a
claim rejected by Robert Hermann, the current sheriff of
Manitowoc County, which is about 80 miles (130 km) north of
Milwaukee.
Walker, a former Republican presidential candidate, said
last week that he was not swayed by the online petitions for
Avery's exoneration at the Change.org website.
The Wisconsin attorney general's office had no comment on
Wednesday, other than to say that Avery has an active appeal
pending.
Avery signed the motions himself last Thursday, before
Kathleen Zellner, a prominent Chicago-area defense attorney,
took over his case. Zellner was not immediately available to
comment.
