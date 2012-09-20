Sept 20 The repeal of a controversial Wisconsin law curbing the collective bargaining rights of unionized public sector workers would be a negative credit factor for local governments in the state, Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday.

A state judge ruled last week that the 2011 law was unconstitutional because it violated union members' free speech, association and equal protection rights.

On Tuesday, Wisconsin's attorney general asked the Dane County Circuit Court to stay the ruling while the state appeals the decision.

"If continued revenue pressures accompany a repeal of Act 10, we would expect the financial profile and the credit quality of some Wisconsin local governments to weaken during the next several years," Moody's said in a report.

The credit rating agency noted the law allowed many local governments to curb hikes in personnel costs because they no longer had to fund non-public-safety employees' share of pension and health insurance costs. It added the law's repeal would be a negative credit factor for the governments because "it would materially restrict their budgetary flexibility at a time when budgetary challenges show no signs of letting up."

Republican governor Scott Walker, who survived a recall election earlier this year that stemmed from passage of the collective bargaining law, said Moody's "recognizes the importance and positive impact of the reforms contained in Act 10."

The law forced most state workers, including teachers, to pay more for health insurance and pensions, limited their pay raises, made payment of union dues voluntary and forced unions to be recertified every year.

The Sept. 14 ruling by Dane County Circuit Court Judge Juan Colas stemmed from a challenge by unions representing Madison school teachers and Milwaukee city employees.