Sept 20 The repeal of a controversial Wisconsin
law curbing the collective bargaining rights of unionized public
sector workers would be a negative credit factor for local
governments in the state, Moody's Investors Service said on
Thursday.
A state judge ruled last week that the 2011 law was
unconstitutional because it violated union members' free speech,
association and equal protection rights.
On Tuesday, Wisconsin's attorney general asked the Dane
County Circuit Court to stay the ruling while the state appeals
the decision.
"If continued revenue pressures accompany a repeal of Act
10, we would expect the financial profile and the credit quality
of some Wisconsin local governments to weaken during the next
several years," Moody's said in a report.
The credit rating agency noted the law allowed many local
governments to curb hikes in personnel costs because they no
longer had to fund non-public-safety employees' share of pension
and health insurance costs. It added the law's repeal would be a
negative credit factor for the governments because "it would
materially restrict their budgetary flexibility at a time when
budgetary challenges show no signs of letting up."
Republican governor Scott Walker, who survived a recall
election earlier this year that stemmed from passage of the
collective bargaining law, said Moody's "recognizes the
importance and positive impact of the reforms contained in Act
10."
The law forced most state workers, including teachers, to
pay more for health insurance and pensions, limited their pay
raises, made payment of union dues voluntary and forced unions
to be recertified every year.
The Sept. 14 ruling by Dane County Circuit Court Judge Juan
Colas stemmed from a challenge by unions representing Madison
school teachers and Milwaukee city employees.