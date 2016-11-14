Nov 14 A federal judge in Wisconsin on Monday
ordered the release of Brendan Dassey, who was imprisoned for
life for helping his uncle kill a freelance photographer in 2005
in a case spotlighted in the Netflix documentary "Making a
Murderer."
Based on Magistrate Judge William Duffin's order, Dassey,
who has been incarcerated more than a decade, could be released
within 90 days unless prosecutors attempt to retry him.
Dassey, now 27, and his uncle, Steven Avery, were convicted
in separate trials of killing photographer Teresa Halbach at
Avery's home in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin. Halbach's charred
remains were found in an incineration barrel and a burn pit on
Avery's property, about 80 miles (130 km) north of Milwaukee.
Dassey was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide,
second-degree sexual assault and mutilation of a corpse. Avery
was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and being
a felon in possession of a gun. Dassey was sentenced by the
court to life without parole.
In August, Duffin ruled the guilty verdict returned by a
trial jury in 2007 against Dassey was based on a coerced
confession he gave as a 16-year-old youth with a learning
disability.
Duffin said the confession obtained by investigators
violated Dassey's constitutional rights.
Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel on Monday said that
he intends to file an emergency motion in the Seventh Circuit
seeking a stay of the release order.
The case was the subject of the 10-part Netflix-released
documentary "Making a Murderer," which questioned the
handling of the investigation and the motivation of Manitowoc
County law enforcement officials, who sent Avery to prison in
1985 for a rape he did not commit.
