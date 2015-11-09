(Adds updated information that 13 cars derailed, evacuations of
35 homes, new headline to reflect second derailment)
Nov 8 A Canadian Pacific freight train
carrying crude oil through Wisconsin derailed on Sunday,
knocking 13 cars off the tracks, spilling oil and leading 35
homes to be evacuated, in the state's second derailment in two
days.
No one was injured in the 2 p.m. incident in Watertown,
about 50 miles (80 kms) west of Milwaukee, and workers stopped
the leak, which company spokesman Martin Cej described as minor.
Late Sunday night, the company said 35 homes had been
evacuated as a precaution, and that it had reserved hotel rooms
for the families who lived in them.
In the derailment, one of the cars was punctured and oil
spilled out onto the soil, said spokesman Jeremy Berry. The
spill was contained and the oil did not reach any waterways, he
said.
Earlier on Sunday, the BNSF Railway Co said its
crews had stanched the flow of ethanol from a freight train that
derailed on Saturday about 140 miles (220 km) away in Alma,
Wisconsin, after thousands of gallons of the denatured alcohol
leaked into the Mississippi River.
In that incident, 25 cars derailed in the rural community
close to the Minnesota border, at about 8:45 a.m. (1445 GMT) on
Saturday, the railroad said. No injuries were reported.
The train was hauling a variety of freight, including empty
auto racks and tankers of ethanol.
Five of the tanker cars released ethanol into the
Mississippi, the company said. Four of them each leaked between
five and 500 gallons, while the fifth released an estimated
18,000 gallons before crews stopped the flow on Saturday.
"BNSF is continuing to monitor for environmental impacts and
to work on scene with the multiple federal and state agencies
involved," the company, a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc, said.
In September, part of BNSF's main track in rural South
Dakota was put out of service when seven cars of a 98-car train
carrying ethanol derailed and started a fire.
In Wisconsin, crews placed a containment boom along the
shoreline of the river and started to pump the remaining product
out of the cars, BNSF said on Sunday. Work on repairing the
tracks can begin once the derailed cars are put upright.
The railroad said it expected the track to return to service
Monday morning.
Video images from the BNSF incident showed train cars
sprawled across tracks on a narrow causeway that slices through
the middle of the river, with water on either side.
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York and Sharon Bernstein
in Sacramento, California; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)