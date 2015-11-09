Nov 9 Canadian Pacific on Monday said 12 of the 13 freight train cars that derailed in Wisconsin on Sunday have been placed back on the rails and were being moved to an adjacent site for evaluation.

The remaining car will be unloaded into containers and scrapped as it could not be safely rerailed, it added.

No one was injured in the incident on Sunday which caused an oil spill in Watertown, about 50 miles (80 kms) west of Milwaukee. Workers have stopped the leak, which company spokesman Martin Cej described as minor.

The track is being repaired and the main line is expected to be clear at 6 p.m. local time (00:00 GMT), the company said. Trains will be allowed to pass through the site at reduced speeds once the tracks are in place, it added.

Meanwhile, evacuation remains in place following the derailment and local agencies will take a decision on whether to let affected people return home on Monday evening, the company said.

Late Sunday night, Canadian Pacific said 35 homes had been evacuated as a precaution, and that it had reserved hotel rooms for the families who lived in them.

This was the second freight train mishap in Wisconsin in as many days. In the other incident, 25 cars, of a train hauling a variety of freight, including empty auto racks and tankers of ethanol, in the rural community close to the Minnesota border on Saturday. (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Hay)