Shanika S. Minor is seen in an undated picture from the FBI's 10 Most Wanted List. FBI/Handout via Reuters

A Wisconsin woman placed on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list after being charged with fatally shooting an expectant mother was caught in North Carolina on Friday, the FBI said.

Shanika Minor, 24, was captured by sheriff's deputies at a Fayetteville, North Carolina, motel near an airport at about 1:30 a.m. (0530 GMT), the FBI's Milwaukee office said in a statement.

Deputies located Minor after someone called the FBI's public tip line with information about her whereabouts, the FBI said. She was taken into custody without incident.

Minor, who is being temporarily held at the Cumberland County Detention Center in Fayetteville, faces a top charge of intentional homicide, the FBI said.

Earlier in the week, Minor became the tenth woman to be put on the most-wanted list since the agency began compiling it in 1950.

Minor is accused of fatally shooting Tamecca Perry, a 23-year-old pregnant woman, in Milwaukee during a dispute over the playing of loud music at the victim's residence. The victim was a neighbour of Minor's mother.

The March 6 incident began with Minor confronting Perry, brandishing a gun and firing a round into the air before leaving in her car, the FBI said. Minor returned hours later and prompted another confrontation at the back door of the victim's home, the FBI said.

Minor's mother attempted to stop the altercation but was unsuccessful. Minor reached over the mother's shoulder and shot Perry in the chest, the FBI said.

Perry, a former high school classmate of Minor, retreated into her home, where she died in front of her two children, the FBI said. Minor then fled.

The unborn child, which was just five days from its due date, also died before paramedics arrived, the agency said.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Andrew Hay)