By Brendan O'Brien
| MILWAUKEE
MILWAUKEE Jan 5 The documentary series "Making
a Murderer" that raises questions about the investigation into a
2005 killing has spurred multiple petitions calling for the
release of two Wisconsin men who were convicted and are serving
life sentences in a woman's death.
A petition on Change.org, which demands that President
Barack Obama pardon two men, has gathered more than 260,000
signatures, while a similar petition on Whitehouse.gov has
received more than 63,000 signatures.
The Whitehouse.gov needs to reach 100,000 signatures by Jan.
19 before the administration will comment on the request for a
pardon for Steven Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey, who were
convicted of killing freelance photographer Teresa Halbach at
Avery's home in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin.
However, Obama does not have the authority to pardon Avery
and Dassey because they were convicted of state charges. The
question of a pardon for the men is up to Wisconsin Governor
Scott Walker, a former Republican presidential candidate who has
not issued a pardon since his election in 2010.
"The justice system embarrassingly failed both men,
completely ruining their entire lives," the Whitehouse.gov
petition said.
A petition on Change.org asking Walker to break his string
and free Avery had more than 1,800 signatures on Tuesday.
The 10-episode, Netflix-released "Making a Murderer"
documentary questioned the handling of the case and motivation
of Manitowoc County law enforcement officials, who sent Avery to
prison in 1985 for a rape he did not commit.
Avery served 18 years in prison before DNA evidence
exonerated him. He filed a $36 million federal civil rights
lawsuit against the county, along with it's former sheriff and
district attorney, in 2004.
A year later, Avery and Dassey were accused of killing
Halbach. They were convicted in 2007 and sentenced to life in
prison.
The documentary suggests authorities planted evidence
against the men, a claim rejected by Robert Hermann, the current
sheriff of Manitowoc County, which is about 80 miles (130 km)
north of Milwaukee.
"There's no motivation there for us to do anything so
ridiculous," Hermann said during a recent interview on the
Milwaukee radio station WTMJ.
Hermann could not be reached immediately for comment.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Alan
Crosby)