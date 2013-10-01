Oct 1 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Tuesday assigned its double-A rating to various Wisconsin general obligation bonds.

"We believe that the state's fiscal position coming into fiscal 2014 is strong relative to its recent history," S&P said.

The double-A rating was assigned to $208.6 million GO refunding bonds of 2013 series 1, $186.8 million GO refunding bonds of 2014 series 1, and $167.7 million in taxable GO refunding bonds of 2013, series 2.

S&P also affirmed the 'AA' rating on the state's approximately $8.01 billion in existing GO debt.

The outlook on all ratings is stable.