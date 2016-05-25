May 25 A Wisconsin state appeals court has
reinstated a right-to-work law that was struck down by a lower
court that said it was unconstitutional, granting a stay while
the earlier ruling is appealed, the state's attorney general
said.
In April, Dane County Judge William Foust ruled the measure
was unconstitutional because it takes property, in the form of
fees, from labor unions without compensating them.
The right-to-work law made it possible for workers to be
represented by a union but to opt out of paying dues. The
International Association of Machinists, United Steelworkers and
AFL-CIO sued the state after the law went into effect saying
that they were being forced to provide services without
compensation.
"We feel confident the law will ultimately be found
constitutional, as it has been in more than half the states
across the country," the Wisconsin Department of Justice said in
a statement late on Tuesday.
In 2015, the legislation was spearheaded by state Republican
lawmakers, including former U.S. presidential candidate
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker.
The governor faced large protests from unions and won
accolades from conservatives nationwide in 2011 when he ushered
through legislation curtailing the powers of most public-sector
unions in Wisconsin.
The passage of the right-to-work measure was greeted by
smaller protests a few years later. Wisconsin became the 25th
U.S. state to have such a measure on the books.
