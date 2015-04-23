BRIEF-Harley-Davidson announces an exclusive alliance with EagleRider
* Harley-Davidson inc - announces an exclusive alliance with eaglerider
April 23 Asset manager WisdomTree Investments Inc named Nizam Hamid as head of sales for Europe.
Hamid has earlier worked in leadership roles at Deutsche Bank AG, BlackRock Inc and Lyxor Asset Management and has vast experience in the exchange-traded funds industry, WisdomTree said. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Received key patent in U.S. for its lead drug candidate, PUR0200, which is intended to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases