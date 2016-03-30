ZURICH, March 30 Geneva-based cybersecurity
group WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WHIN) will make its
debut on the SIX Swiss Exchange on Thursday, the company said.
"The indicative reference share price submitted by WIHN's
management to SIX Swiss Exchange is 15 Swiss francs," it said,
translating to a market capitalisation of around 220 million
Swiss francs ($230 million) from the newly listed Class B shares
and an overall equity value of 340 million francs.
WISeKey runs a cybersecurity platform for international
organisations, governments, enterprises and financial
institutions in 102 countries, it said.
Operating from Vietnam and the United States, it said it had
so far embedded security in more than 2.6 billion browsers,
sensors and wearable devices.
($1 = 0.9631 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)