Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 4 Wisesoft Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 450 million yuan ($72.03 million) in private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on February 5
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yFZGFA; bit.ly/1LL2biH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2472 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Wednesday:
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 80 percent to 130 percent, or to be 74.9 million yuan to 93.4 million yuan