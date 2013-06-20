June 20 Unilever Group's
Wish-Bone salad dressing is drawing interest from food companies
B&G Foods Inc and Pinnacle Foods Inc, according
to several sources familiar with the matter.
Wish-Bone, being shopped by Goldman Sachs Group Inc,
could fetch $400 million to $500 million in a sale, the sources
said.
Other food companies, including Post Holdings Inc
and Clorox Co, have passed on the deal, the sources
said.
Goldman Sachs, B&G Foods and Pinnacle declined to comment.
Unilever, Post and Clorox could not be reached for comment.
As Unilever looks to refocus on its personal care business,
it is selling non-core brands like Wish-Bone.
In January, Unilever sold peanut butter company Skippy to
Hormel Foods Corp for $700 million.
Wish-Bone was purchased by Lipton in 1958 from brand founder
Phil Sollomi, according to the company's website. Lipton was
acquired by Unilever in 1972.