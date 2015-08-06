HONG KONG Aug 6 Wison Engineering Services Co
Ltd, a supplier to PetroChina, said it has
been found guilty of bribery after an investigation by the
Chinese government and ordered to pay a fine of 30 million yuan
($4.83 million).
The firm's controlling shareholder, Hua Bangsong, was also
sentenced to 36 months in jail on the same charge, the company
said in a stock exchange filing.
Wison Engineering said it was reviewing the judgment to
decide whether to appeal.
"The board does not expect the above matters to have a
material adverse impact on the business operations and the
financial conditions of the group," the company said in the
filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Wednesday.
Hua had not yet decided whether to appeal his conviction,
Wison Engineering said, citing his lawyers.
Hua is due to be released from jail in the fourth quarter of
2016 given the time he has already spent in detention, the
company said.
Wison Engineering had said in November that the firm and its
then chairman, Hua Bangsong, were facing bribery charges
following an investigation by the Chinese government alleging
that they had been involved in "the offering of unlawful
advantages".
Late last year, Wison's main customer PetroChina, the
country's dominant oil and gas producer, and its parent China
National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), were at the centre of one of the
biggest corruption investigations into the Chinese state sector
in years.
On Wednesday, Wison Engineering said the company and Hua
were both acquitted of conspiracy to commit a "tender-offer
fraud".
Trading in the company's shares, which was halted on
Wednesday afternoon, will resume on Thursday.
