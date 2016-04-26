BRIEF-LOTVacuum signs contract worth 1.66 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.66 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide dry vacuum pump for semiconductor use
HELSINKI, April 26 Finnish mobile network equipment maker Nokia on Tuesday said it was planning to buy France's Withings S.A. for 170 million euros ($191 million) in its bid to expand into digital health markets.
Withings' products include activity trackers, weighing scales, thermometers, blood pressure monitors, home and baby monitors. The firm has about 200 employees.
Nokia says the deal is expected to close in the third quarter. ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
* Says it signed a 14.53 billion won contract with SBS to produce weekends program <Sister is Alive>