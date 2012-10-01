CHICAGO Oct 1 Americans are calling it the Meltdown at Medinah or the Choke in Chicago. To Europeans it is the Miracle at Medinah or the Charge in Chicago.

From either perspective, the 39th Ryder Cup that ended Sunday at Medinah Country Club just outside Chicago provided plenty of drama.

The European team came from a huge deficit after the first two days to rout the Americans on Sunday, winning the coveted cup for the seventh time in the last nine biennial matches.

For an ordinary (American) fan, like me, there were plenty of highlights "outside the ropes" too. Here are a few of my favorites from a remarkable weekend of golf.

Best Cheer

The American chant of "USA, USA" and the European cheer of "Ole, Ole, Ole" are Ryder Cup staples. But some cheers from the crowd were more creative.

I especially liked one cheer for American golfer Bubba Watson, a crowd favorite. Watson combines a working man's persona with an exciting style of play and was the winner of this year's Masters. The Bubba cheer went: "Give me a B ... Give me an ubba ... What does it spell? BUBBA."

- -

Best Irony

America is one, unified (more or less) country, but it just cannot seem to get the hang of team golf. Europe, on the other hand, is a continent divided by nationality, ethnicity and language - not to mention its "common currency." But it seems to rise to the occasion in team play.

The eurozone's currency crisis is already two years old. Maybe it is passing from the point of the acute to the chronic, or maybe yet another crisis looms. In either guise, it will drag on for a few more years.

So why is dis-unified Europe better at team golf than unified America? And what, if anything, can European leaders learn from their success on the links? I can't figure this out.

But maybe Angela, Mario, Francois and the continent's other political and banking leaders should summon Jose Maria Olazabal, the Spaniard who coached the European team to its improbable victory, for some advice.

Maybe something like "commit yourself to your shot," or at least commit to something. It could not hurt.

- -

Best Marketing Move

Kudos to American Express, which provided its customers - um, "card members" - with the use of hand-held portable television sets so they could track the action on TV while watching the play in front of them.

The Amex folks electronically tagged each little TV set with the member's card, thus assuring the device would be returned at day's end. (Alternatively, your card would be charged $250.) It worked flawlessly, at least from my experience. Fans with Amex cards got to combine the in-person feel of the event with the convenience of watching it on television.

- -

Best Non-Event

The logistics for this heavily attended, international competition offered plenty of opportunities for things to go wrong. None of them did.

There were no transportation foul-ups, no unruly crowds, etc. Thousands of fans were bused in from remote parking sites, and the long lines moved quickly thanks to superb planning from the PGA of America, which runs the tournament on U.S. soil.

Even the portable bathrooms were adequate and accessible, though the lines were long enough that a few "customers" were getting visibly fidgety.

In its logistical success, the Ryder Cup mirrored last summer's experience at the London Olympic Games (though the Olympics ran for two weeks instead of just three days).

Golf experts will parse the stunning outcome of the tournament for a long time. But from a fan's perspective - even an American who has too many "Ole's!" ringing in his ears - the experience was truly great fun. (Editing by Frank Pingue)